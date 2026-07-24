'There's A Flying Elephant': Comic-Con Attendee Reviews Ramayana Trailer, Calls It 'Awesome'

Ramayana Trailer Review | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana Part 1 was showcased at the San Diego Comic-Con International on Thursday. A video has gone viral on social media in which an attendee reviewed the trailer and shared some interesting details about it.

In the video, the man says, "Actually thought it was awesome, and I am looking forward to seeing the movie. It is going to be an epic out of India, two parts. They didn't actually say which dates it was coming out, but one is this year and the other is in 2027."

#Ramayana SDCC Panel Review: Flying Elephants, Unreal Visuals & Free Merch! 💥👕#SDCC attendee calls the exclusive trailer insane after watching it twice!



Key Highlights:

🐘 Flying elephants with wings & breathtaking visuals!

⚔️ Epic dynamic between Ram & Raavan!

🎭 Amazing… pic.twitter.com/65jCWjHrMK — M4MOVIES 🍿 (@M4MOIVES) July 24, 2026

The man further stated that they were not allowed to record the trailer, but they got to watch it twice, and he called it "awesome".

He said, "It does look pretty amazing, Ravana and Ram. One is looking for revenge, and the other for redemption. It looks insane. There's a flying elephant with wings. The costumes looked amazing. I wonder if there's going to be some dancing in the movie. I am actually looking forward to it."

Ramayana Trailer Release Postponed

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana was supposed to be released on July 24, 2026. However, the makers announced early on Friday morning that the trailer release had been postponed, and it would be unveiled at a later date.

The statement read, "Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date. In over 100+ years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film."

Fans Upset

Netizens were quite upset with the makers for postponing the trailer release date.