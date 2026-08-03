Ramayana Trailer: 'South Indian Actors Understand Mythology'; Ramanand Sagar's Grandson Praises Yash & Sai Pallavi; Says Ranbir Kapoor Has A Lot Of Baggage

Ramayana Trailer | YouTube

Ramayana Part 1 trailer was released last Thursday, and it is still one of the most talked-about topics on social media. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles, and the trailer has received mixed reviews from the audience. Now, a video of Ramanand Sagar's grandson, Shiv Sagar, has made it to social media in which he reviews the trailer of Ramayana.

In the video shared by The Climax India, Shiv praises the trailer and says that it is much better than the previous teaser that was released. He further went on to praise Yash and Sai's casting and stated that South Indian actors understand our mythology.

Ramanand Sagar’s Son says “ I really like the casting of Sai Pallavi and #Yash not sure of #RanbirKapoor” #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/Hh0x9Lv47u — The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) August 3, 2026

He said, "I really like the casting of Yash as Ravan, and I also really like Sai Pallavi as Sita because they're from South India, and these actors really understand our mythology. These are stories that have been told to them from a very young age by their grandparents. So they really know the mannerisms and understand these characters very well. I think that's why Yash and Sai Pallavi were really able to incorporate these characters into their acting."

Will Ranbir Kapoor Be Accepted As Lord Ram?

He further spoke about Ranbir's casting in the movie and stated that they have always opted to cast a fresh face as Lord Ram. Shiv said, "Ranbir has a lot of baggage with him, especially after Animal. I really don't know if he will be accepted as Ram."

Shiv praised the VFX and Nitesh Tiwari's vision. He also stated that he liked Shurpanakha's entry in the trailer.

At the end of the video, Shiv said, "I really hope that this Ramayana does well because it will really open up this genre for an international audience, and our culture and mythology should go into the international market."

Who Was Ramanand Sagar?

Ramanand Sagar was the famous Indian television producer and director who was known for creating mythological TV shows. His show Ramayan, which he made in 1987, is still remembered by the audience, and it is undoubtedly one of the best shows we have watched in the history of Indian television.