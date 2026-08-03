'Hope Audiences Discover Her With An Open Mind': Ramayana Actress Rakul Preet Singh Reacts To Playing 'Misunderstood Character' Shurpanakha

Rakul Preet Singh On Playing The Character Of Shurpanakha In Ramayana | YouTube

Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing the role of Raavan's sister, Shurpanakha, in Ramayana. In the trailer of Ramayana Part 1, the actress has grabbed everyone's attention with her performance. A fan of Rakul wrote an open letter to the actress asking her what the one thing was that convinced her to say yes to the role. The fan also asked her about the complexity and the challenge of playing a "misunderstood character".

Replying to the fan, Rakul tweeted, "Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Thank you for this beautiful letter. ❤️

What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I… https://t.co/1wFWmfwNNd — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 3, 2026

Ramayana Trailer Sparks Discussion

The trailer of Ramayana Part 1 was released last week, and it is still one of the most talked-about topics on social media. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles, but many other actors will be seen portraying pivotal characters in the film, including Rakul.

The Ramayana Part 1 trailer received mixed reviews from audiences. While the VFX, grandeur, and Yash's performance as Raavana were loved by one and all, the casting of Ranbir and Sai Pallavi was questioned by a few people. However, now everyone is eagerly waiting to watch the movie on the big screens.

Ramayana Release & Budget Details

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali this year, and Part 2 will hit the big screens during the festival next year.

Ramayana is made on a reported budget of Rs. 4,000 crore. So, the film has to perform exceptionally at the box office.