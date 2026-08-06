Ramayana To Release On Day That Holds A Special Place In Ranbir Kapoor's Life; Details Inside

The wait is finally over for fans of Ramayana. The makers of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic have officially announced the release date of the film's first installment. Starring Ranbir Kapoor , Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles, the much-awaited film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 6, 2026, just two days before Diwali.

The day is extra special for Ranbir as it is his daughter Raha's birthday.

The announcement was made on Wednesday after Sony Pictures unveiled the English trailer of the film on its official X handle, confirming when audiences can finally watch the first chapter on the big screen.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana has been planned as a two-part cinematic event. While Part 1 is scheduled to release on November 6, 2026, the second installment is expected to arrive around Diwali 2027. However, the makers are yet to announce an exact release date for Ramayana: Part 2.

An epic journey unlike anything seen before.



Watch the official trailer for #Ramayana, coming to theatres worldwide November 6. pic.twitter.com/BSiwVJMSs9 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 5, 2026

The film's grand trailer, unveiled in July 2026, opens with Yash's Ravana declaring himself the ruler of all three worlds. As darkness spreads across the world, Lord Vishnu takes the avatar of Ram, played by Ranbir Kapoor, to restore peace and protect humanity.

The trailer also introduces Sai Pallavi as Sita and showcases her marriage to Ram before taking viewers through the couple's 14-year exile alongside Lakshman, portrayed by Ravie Dubey. The story then moves towards Sita's abduction by Ravana, setting the stage for the legendary battle between good and evil.

Interestingly, the film's release holds a special place in Ranbir Kapoor's personal life. The actor has previously shared that he is eagerly waiting to watch Ramayana with his daughter, describing it as a memorable milestone for his family.

During a fan Q&A session at the San Diego Comic Con 2026, Ranbir said, “I’m very excited to take my daughter to the film. It is going to be her first film on the big screen.”

Earlier, while speaking to Top Film Magazine, the actor had also reflected on how the project changed him personally. “It was such a sweet coincidence in my life that Raha made me a better person and Ramayana wanted me to be a better person for Raha."

With its star-studded cast, grand scale and mythological storytelling, Ramayana is among the biggest Indian films currently in production.