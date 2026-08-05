'No Shame In Admitting That Adipurush Couldn’t Meet Expectations': Writer Manoj Muntashir On Prabhas Starrer Being Compared To Ramayana

Manoj Muntashir On Adipurush-Ramayana Comparsion | Instagram

Writer Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the dialogues and lyrics of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, recently opened up about his film being compared to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer was released a few days ago; it has received a mixed response from netizens. However, many people are saying that the movie looks better than Adipurush.

During an event on Tuesday, while speaking to the media, Manoj said, “It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush. There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn’t meet expectations. The people associated with the film worked very hard, but it was a failed attempt.”

However, he further stated that he is very proud of the music of Adipurush. Manoj said that the music of Om Raut's directorial was a big hit. He added, "I hope the music of Ramayana matches that of Adipurush and goes beyond it.”

Manoj Muntashir Praises Yash

Manoj praised Yash and stated that there is no doubt that he is a "very good actor". He added, "My best wishes are with every film that takes our stories to the world stage. I have a lot of good wishes for Ramayana."

Adipurush Box Office Performance

Adipurush, which was released in 2023, faced a lot of criticism on social media for multiple reasons. The movie received negative reviews from critics, and it was a flop at the box office.

Reportedly, made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore, Adipurush collected Rs. 288.15 crore net in India.

Ramayana Trailer

The trailer of Ramayana has received a mixed response from the audience. However, the VFX, Yash's performance and the grandeur have become the talk of the town.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 will hit the big screens on Diwali this year, and Part 2 is scheduled to release during the festival next year.