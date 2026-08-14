'You Absolute Monkey': Kannada Actress Rishika Singh Lashes Out At Yash Over His Nude Scene In Toxic, Questions Portrayal Of Women—VIDEO

Rishika Singh Takes Dig At Yash Over Toxic | Photo Via Instagram

Kannada actress Rishika Singh recently criticised Yash's upcoming film Toxic and questioned the portrayal of women in its trailer. In a video shared online, Rishika expressed disappointment with some of the imagery and intimate scenes featuring Yash, including a nude scene, and questioned the way female characters have been presented.

Rishika Singh Criticises Toxic Trailer

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Rishika spoke about Yash’s nude scene in the Toxic trailer and questioned the actor’s choice to feature in such a sequence. She said that while beauty is what truly suits a woman, respect is what truly suits a man.

On Yash's Nude Scene In Toxic

"Why did you have to drop your pants like that, you absolute monkey? You have a wife waiting at home, so what’s the need for flirting with actresses?" she said.

Check out the video:

'We Will Make You Vacate Karnataka'

Rishika added that she does not support what she described as Yash’s 'new business' and questioned his on-screen portrayal despite having women in his own life. She also urged him to show women proper respect, warning that otherwise, "we will make you vacate Karnataka."

'Why Was Kiara Advani Brought...'

She welcomed the fact that Toxic is a major Kannada production featuring Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, but said she was unhappy with the trailer’s portrayal of women. Rishika pointed out that Toxic features several prominent female actors and questioned whether they had been shown in a flattering or respectful manner. She also referred to a dialogue in the trailer in which a woman is asked about her 'rate' and specifically questioned Kiara’s portrayal.

"Why was Kiara Advani brought from Bollywood to be portrayed in such a manner?" she asked.

She urged his fans to consider how they might react if similar remarks were made about their wives working in another film industry.

Rishika clarified that her criticism was directed at the portrayal in the film rather than director Geetu Mohandas and her creative vision.

The film, which has faced multiple delays, is finally set to hit theatres on August 26.