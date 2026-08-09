'The Passion, It's All Going To Show...': Sidharth Malhotra Praises Kiara Advani In Toxic Trailer Amid Trolling Over Her Intimate Scenes With Yash

Photo Via Instagram

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has showered praise on his wife and actress Kiara Advani after watching the trailer of her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. His reaction comes amid the trolling Kiara has faced online over her intimate scenes with Yash in the highly anticipated film.

Sidharth Malhotra Praises Kiara Advani

Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, August 9, Sidharth praised Kiara's hard work and dedication, expressing confidence that her efforts will be visible on the big screen.

Reviews Toxic Trailer

He wrote, "The effort, the grind, the passion_it's all going to show on the big screen. Going to be one of your bests Ki!! Can't wait to see the magic @geetu_mohandas @thenameisyash, you and the entire team has created. Best wishes team #Toxic. Looking forward to 26th Aug."

Photo Via Instagram

His supportive message for Kiara comes at a time when her scenes with Yash have sparked conversations on social media. The film's trailer features the two actors in intimate moments, leading to a section of social media users trolling Kiara over her on-screen chemistry with Yash.

Yash Defends Kiara Advani's Intimate Scenes In Toxic

At the trailer launch of Toxic in Bengaluru on Saturday, where the trailer was screened across the country, Yash addressed the criticism Kiara Advani has faced. He said the role she has portrayed in the film is only a glimpse of what audiences will see, praising her as “dedicated” and saying he had seen how hard she worked for the character.

“And what you have to go through as an actor unfortunately, don't care (about it). Whatever you believe in, you should do and people will celebrate, people will appreciate. It's just that we are a little ahead of times,” he added.

Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26.