'Sick, Disgusting': Huma Qureshi Slams Sexist Trolls Targeting Kiara Advani Over Toxic Song Tabaahi

Actress Huma Qureshi has spoken out against the online trolling surrounding the song Tabaahi from the upcoming film Toxic. Coming out in support of her co-stars Kiara Advani and Yash, Huma criticised the sexist reactions directed at Kiara and said the film itself would be the best response to the criticism.

Ever since Tabaahi was released, Kiara Advani has faced harsh comments on social media over her intimate scenes with Yash. Many users questioned why a married woman and new mother would perform such scenes. However, Yash , who is also married and a father, has largely escaped similar criticism despite appearing in the same sequences.

Speaking on Yuvaa's Be A Man, Yaar!, Huma addressed the unequal treatment faced by the actress. She said, "It's sick. It's disgusting, absolutely. But I think women in this film, the actresses and the directors will have the last laugh. There's no point in trying to defend something at all because you can't change people's mindset with words. I would just let the film do the talking. Kaun hai yeh log? I think the world is a very kind place, but the internet is not."

Huma suggested that there was little point in arguing with online trolls and expressed confidence that the film would speak for itself once it reaches audiences.

Trolls also target Sidharth Malhotra

For those unversed, the backlash did not remain limited to Kiara. Her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, was also targeted, with several users posting similar remarks on his Instagram account. What began as criticism of Kiara's on-screen performance soon shifted towards comments about her marriage and personal life.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic marks Yash's return to the big screen after the blockbuster KGF franchise. The action drama also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Marketed with the tagline 'A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.