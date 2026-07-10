Toxic: While Kiara Advani Gets Trolled For Intimate Scenes In Tabaahi Song, Yash Is Called 'Cool' & 'Handsome' | File Pic

My very first tryst with anything sensual onscreen was the feather scene between shehzada Salim (Dilip Kumar) and the kaneez Anarkali (Madhubala) in Mughal–E-Azam (1960). I was a teenager and awestruck by what was shown and curious about what was very carefully left to everyone’s imagination. Cut to 2026, now as an adult, just when I thought I had seen it all in terms of Bollywood ‘onscreen erotica’ (which let me say very few films have ever gotten right), I chanced upon the video of the song Tabaahi from Toxic. The soon-to-be released film, features a sizzling number featuring Yash and Kiara Advani doing what two adults in love (or lust) do (in every imaginable place). From a beach to a car and a dark alley to atop a scenic old monument with rocky cliffs overlooking the sea, the makers have shown smooches et al galore.

As soon as the Tabaahi video dropped, there was a lot of trolling especially targeted towards Kiara. On the other hand, Yash was called “cool” and “handsome”. So, this boils down to one thing. When a male actor and female actor feature in a “bold” song, the public is so quick to label and throw a lot of shade at a heroine while lapping up the hero’s ‘antics’. This reaction from the public is a reflection of how even today, females are judged in such a different light than their male counterparts. Khair humein kya? we will wait till the film’s release to find out if the sensuality shown was merely to grab eyeballs or does it actually hold substance.