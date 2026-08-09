Toxic Cast Fees: Yash Gets ₹50 Crore, But You'll Be Shocked By Kiara Advani & Nayanthara's Reported Pay

Yash’s much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been generating buzz since the release of its grand trailer on August 8. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has attracted attention not only for its dark and intriguing world but also for reports surrounding the remuneration of its ensemble cast.

According to a report by Hauterrfly, Yash is said to be the highest-paid actor in the film, with several of the leading actresses also reportedly commanding substantial fees. However, it is important to note that these figures have not been officially confirmed by the actors or the makers.

Yash, who plays the central character Raya, is reportedly earning close to Rs 50 crore for Toxic. His involvement in the project extends beyond his performance, as he has also co-written the film with Mohandas and is attached as a producer.

Kiara Advani, who plays Nadia, is reportedly being paid around Rs 15 crore. If the reported figure is accurate, her remuneration would be higher than Nayanthara’s despite the latter being one of the film’s most prominent stars.

Nayanthara, who portrays Ganga, is reportedly earning between Rs 12 crore and Rs 18 crore. Her character has already attracted attention in the promotional material, particularly for her fierce appearance and gun-wielding avatar.

Rukmini Vasanth, who plays Mellisa, is said to have received between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore. The project adds another major title to her growing filmography and places her alongside an ensemble featuring some of Indian cinema’s leading names.

Huma Qureshi, who plays Elizabeth, reportedly commands a fee of Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. Her character is expected to be an important part of the film’s crime-driven world and its network of powerful characters.

Tara Sutaria, who reportedly plays Rebecca, is also said to have earned between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore. Her character has been presented as a glamorous yet dangerous figure within the film’s larger narrative.

However, none of the figures have been officially confirmed by the cast or production team and should therefore be treated as industry reports.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups marks Yash’s return to the big screen following the success of the KGF franchise. The Geetu Mohandas directorial is set against a period backdrop and explores themes of crime, power, relationships and gangster networks.

The film stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. Toxic is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on August 26, 2026.