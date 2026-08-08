Toxic Trailer: Not Yash, But Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara & Tara Sutaria Steal The Show In This Strictly Average Promo - Watch

Toxic Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi, was released at a grand event in Bengaluru on Saturday. The teaser and the songs of the movie had failed to impress. So, how's the trailer? Read on to find out...

Well, the trailer of Toxic is strictly average. Despite being 4 minutes 38 seconds long, it doesn't give out much about the storyline, which is good, but then if we are watching such a long trailer, we would surely expect it to give us something about the movie.

It is just an amalgamation of different scenes from the movie and reveals that Yash is in a double role, which might be of a father and son. The action sequences in the trailer are also not great, and it would remind you of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

Female Leads Steal The Show

When it comes to performances, while Yash is good, it is the female leads, Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma, and Tara, who steal the show. Especially Kiara, who has been given some of the best scenes in the trailer, and we are looking forward to her performance in it.

Ravi Basrur, who had given the background score for the KGF franchise, has also composed music for Toxic. So, the expectations from his music are quite high. However, in the trailer, it doesn't grab our attention.

While the trailer is strictly average, let's see how the movie turns out to be.

Toxic Release Date

Toxic was supposed to release in March this year and clash with Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge. However, it was postponed to June 2026, but also didn't release as per the schedule.

Finally, the makers are now all set to release the movie on August 26, 2026. While it is a Kannada film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.