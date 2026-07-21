Toxic Song Madhosh: Netizens Praise Yash & Tara Sutaria's Chemistry, Say 'Every Frame Is Lethal' - VIDEO

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups have released Madhosh, the film's second song after Tabaahi. While the romantic track offers a softer glimpse into the relationship between Yash and Tara Sutaria's characters, it has also sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans sharing everything from storyline theories to mixed opinions about the film's music.

Soon after Madhosh dropped, social media was flooded with discussions. Many viewers praised the chemistry between Yash and Tara. Tara's look in the film also received appreciation from several fans, while others admired the duo's screen presence.

At the same time, not everyone was convinced. A section of netizens felt that the songs released so far have not lived up to the massive expectations surrounding Toxic. Some also said they were "bored" of seeing similar promotional content from the makers ahead of the film's release, hoping for something more revealing in the upcoming promotions.

"Man Tara is definitely one of the prettiest face that has ever debut in Bollywood," wrote a social media user.

Another commented, "🔥 THIS IS NOT CHEMISTRY…THIS IS PURE MADNESS ❤️‍🔥Yash & Tara Sutaria just set the entire screen on fire in #MADHOSH. Bathtub. Rain. Cafe. Balcony. Every frame is lethal. Every look is dangerous. Pure heat. Pure obsession. Pure #ToxicTheMovie energy 💥Who else is completely MADHOSH right now?"

Seeing the Madhosh song after Tabahi feels like these are from 2 movies from 2 different eras #Toxic pic.twitter.com/txm4tfFfGc — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) July 21, 2026

Tabaahi and this one,

Both are masterstrokes, creating curiousity between the characters.

People are talking, Got what we needed.#YASHBOSS #ToxicTheMovie



pic.twitter.com/hqAy9XlEEu — RAANA™ (@Raana_Yash) July 21, 2026

"Just watched Madhosh. It feels like Kiara is Yash's lost love, while Tara is the one who's jealous of Kiara coming back into his life. If that's true, it's really tough to guess who Yash will finally choose," another post read.

"Too much adult content- 😱😨😷Expectation for Toxic Movie are decreasing with every promo," criticised a user.

Unlike Tabaahi , which focused on the intensity and excitement of passion, Madhosh explores a quieter and more emotional side of love. The song follows Raya and Rebecca's relationship through a different lens, highlighting tenderness, longing and feelings left unspoken.

While Raya continues to be the same character audiences met in Tabaahi, Madhosh reveals a gentler and more carefree side of him in the way he loves Rebecca. At the same time, the visuals hint at the emotional conflict and inner chaos he continues to carry. The song also offers brief glimpses of Kiara Advani and Nayanthara, adding to fans' curiosity about the film's narrative.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah, Madhosh has been sung by Siddharth Basrur across all five language versions. Speaking about the track, Tanishk Bagchi said, "Madhosh is close to our hearts since Arslan, Faheem and I have come together once again, and it's even more special because it's for a film as massive as Toxic. We also had the pleasure of collaborating with the immensely talented Siddharth Basrur, who brought so much depth to the song. The track beautifully captures the emotional journey of Raya and Rebecca’s characters, expressing love, longing, and the playful nuances of romance. We hope audiences connect with its heartfelt emotions as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Siddharth Basrur also shared what the song means to him. He said, "Madhosh isn't just about heartbreak, it's about everything that's left unsaid between two people. There's longing and vulnerability running through the song, and I wanted the vocals to reflect that honesty rather than just the pain. It's emotional, but it also has a certain intensity that keeps building, which is what makes it such a special track for me."

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has been shot in Kannada and English and will release in multiple dubbed languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26.