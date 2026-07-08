'Looks Like Condom Ad, Erotica': Netizens React To Video Of Kiara Advani & Yash's Bold Toxic Song Tabaahi

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups released the film's first song, Tabaahi, and it has become a hot topic on social media. Featuring Yash and Kiara Advani, the music video has impressed many viewers with the lead pair's chemistry, while others have criticised its bold and intimate visuals.

Set against a grand cinematic backdrop, Tabaahi introduces audiences to the visually distinctive world of Toxic. The video showcases Yash and Kiara in a passionate romance, with emotionally charged performances, sweeping visuals, electrifying guitar arrangements and an orchestral score. The song explores a relationship that is intimate, unwavering and all-consuming, making romance the central theme.

Netizens share their reactions

Soon after its release, the song sparked mixed reactions online. Many fans praised the chemistry between Yash and Kiara, calling their on-screen pairing one of the highlights of the video. However, another section of social media users felt the visuals were excessively bold.

Some described the song as more of an "erotica" than a glimpse into an action film, while others criticised it for featuring too many lovemaking scenes.

"Feels like since they've literally named the movie Toxic, they'll use that as a free pass to justify every problematic thing in it," a netizen wrote on Reddit.

Another commented, "It's like condom ads."

"Don't like the song but have to admit Kiara looks really pretty," read another comment.

"This movie falls in erotica, not action," commented another person.

Take a look at some other reactions here:

Composed, sung and produced by Vishal Mishra, Tabaahi has lyrics by Raj Shekhar in Hindi. The track has also been released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, with lyrics adapted by Yogaraj Bhat (Kannada), Ramajogayya Sastry (Telugu), Vignesh Shivan (Tamil) and Rafeeq Ahammed (Malayalam).

Speaking about the song, Vishal Mishra said, “Tabaahi isn't a love song in the conventional sense, it's love as wreckage, as surrender, as fire that doesn't ask permission. Toxic demanded music that could hold that intensity: epic and intimate at once. Yash Bhai brings a rare conviction to the screen that I tried to match note for note. Tabaahi, for me, was about chasing that raw, unfiltered pulse of love, the kind that consumes before it comforts.”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features an ensemble cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other languages. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026.