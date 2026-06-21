Toxic Release Date: Yash Starrer Set To CLASH With Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha During Same Weekend - Deets Inside

Toxic Vs Eetha At Box Office | Photo Via X

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, one of the most anticipated films, has been facing multiple delays. Originally slated to release on March 19, the film was set to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, Toxic was later pushed to June 4, which was also delayed. Now, a fresh update has arrived for Yash fans who have been eagerly waiting for the film’s release. The makers have finally announced a new release date, confirming that the film will hit theatres in 2026.

Yash Announces Toxic New Release Date

On June 21, Yash shared an exciting update with fans by unveiling a new poster of Toxic on his Instagram handle. The actor announced that the film will release worldwide in theatres on August 26, 2026, bringing an end to the wait for the highly anticipated project.

Sharing the poster, Yash wrote, "Honour Thy Father... #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026."

Check out Toxic new release date announcement:

Clash With Eetha

With Toxic releasing on August 26, the film will also face major box office competition from Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, which is set for a grand theatrical release on August 28.

Both films will compete during the same weekend, and with Eetha's first look creating a buzz on social media, especially due to Shraddha’s powerful transformation, fans will have to wait and see how the box office clash unfolds.

The most Awaited hype EETHA Teaser

outnow 🎬❤️💥

Shraddha back with Bang 💥

What a dedication she's killed EETHA Role No Doubt 💯

EETHA TEASER blockbuster #EETHA @ShraddhaKapoor 👑#shraddhakapoor pic.twitter.com/hIeaWG86ro — shraddha_hellyfangirl💓 (@shraddha_helly) June 20, 2026

Toxic Cast

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, backed by KVN Productions, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Eetha Cast

Helmed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Siddharth Jadhav.