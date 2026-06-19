Shraddha Kapoor Recreates Lavani Legend Vithabai's 9-Month Pregnancy Stage Moment In Eetha First Look; LEAKED Video Goes Viral

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Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2024 film Stree 2, is set to return with a powerful new project. She will next be seen in Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar, which is based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. While fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the film, the first look leaked online has gone viral across social media platforms. The visuals have quickly caught attention, sparking widespread discussion and curiosity among fans, who are sharing and reacting to the glimpse.

Eetha First Look Leaked

The short glimpse takes the audience into one of the most talked-about episodes from Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar’s life, where she continued performing even during the final stage of her pregnancy. Shraddha, in a striking transformation, is seen dressed in costume with a 9-month baby bump backstage during a crucial moment before delivery.

The sequence shows her delivering the baby behind the stage and, within minutes, preparing to return to her performance. The visual has quickly gained attention online for its dramatic portrayal and strong storytelling impact, adding to the growing buzz around Eetha.

Check out Eetha first look: