Shraddha Kapoor's Fun Pyjama Dance Video Goes Viral; Fans Spot Rahul Mody Connection

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is once again grabbing attention on social media, this time for her fun and energetic dance video that also featured a subtle hint about her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a lively clip of herself dancing to Michael Jackson’s iconic track Bad. Dressed comfortably in pyjamas, Shraddha appeared carefree as she performed quirky fusion dance moves inside her home.

The actress accompanied the video with a playful caption that instantly caught fans’ attention. “Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye (Find someone who can make you dance like this),” she wrote.

While Shraddha did not directly mention anyone in the caption, fans noticed that she had tagged Rahul Mody in the post. The actress also responded to one of the comments under the video, indirectly hinting that Rahul was the one recording her dance performance.

The adorable exchange soon became a talking point online, with fans calling the moment “cute” and “relationship goals.”

Shraddha and Rahul's relationship rumours

Rumours about Shraddha and Rahul's relationship have been circulating since early 2024. Speculation first began after the two were spotted leaving a dinner outing together in Mumbai. Since then, paparazzi have frequently captured them together at public events and gatherings.

The duo also attended the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant together, further fuelling dating rumours.

Last year, Shraddha seemingly made their relationship Instagram official when she posted a cosy selfie with Rahul. In the photo, the actress was seen affectionately holding his arm while both twinned in white outfits. Her caption had then read, “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep).” Around the same time, fans also spotted her wearing an “R” pendant, adding more fuel to the speculation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha has several projects lined up. She will next headline Eetha, a biopic based on Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

The actress is also set to return with the third installment of the popular horror-comedy franchise Stree 3. Apart from that, she also has Nagin backed by filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi in her upcoming lineup.