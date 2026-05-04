 'Absolute Nonsense': Kiara Advani Slams Reports Of Requesting Toxic Makers To Tone Down Her Bold Scenes With Yash
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'Absolute Nonsense': Kiara Advani Slams Reports Of Requesting Toxic Makers To Tone Down Her Bold Scenes With Yash

There have been reports that Kiara Advani requested the makers of Toxic to tone down the bold scenes of her and Yash in the movie. However, now the actress has reacted to the reports.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
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Kiara Advani & Yash's Bold Scenes In Toxic? | YouTube / Instagram

Toxic, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. When the teaser of the film was released a couple of months ago, the intimate scenes in it became the talk of the town. Recently, there were reports that Kiara and Yash have some bold scenes in the movie, and she has asked the makers to tone them down.

Now, on Monday, the actress took to Instagram story to react to the reports. She posted, "Absolute Nonsense!" Check out the post below...

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