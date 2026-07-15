Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Likely To Shift Release Date To Avoid Clash With Yash-Starrer Toxic: Report

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Likely To Get New Release Date | Photo Via Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha is reportedly likely to get a new release date as the makers are considering avoiding a box office clash with Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups. The film, which stars Shraddha in the lead role, is currently scheduled to release in theaters on August 28. Directed around the life of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, Eetha explores the journey of one of the most celebrated names in Marathi folk theatre and marks a significant role for Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Likely To Get New Release Date

Shraddha's Eetha May Skip Toxic Clash

However, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are now considering changing the release date to avoid a direct clash with Toxic. A source told the publication, "The producers, Maddock Films, are wondering whether to prepone the release or postpone. However, it is clear that they don’t plan to bring the film on the original release date – August 28. In a few days, they are expected to make an official announcement on the change of release date."

The source further added that trade discussions suggest avoiding the clash could be a strategic decision, as both films are expected to perform strongly at the box office. While Toxic has a nationwide appeal, Eetha is expected to have a strong run, especially in Maharashtra due to its cultural connection. A clash could potentially divide the audience and impact the business of both films.

It remains to be seen whether Eetha will be released earlier or pushed to a later date. If the makers decide to prepone the film, an Independence Day weekend release could be considered. Another possible date is August 7, although Maddock Films' Prahaar, starring Rajkummar Rao, is currently scheduled for that day and may need to be rescheduled.

An official announcement regarding Eetha's new release date is awaited.