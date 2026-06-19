Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Shivangi Kapoor & Siddhanth Kapoor, All Of Them Are Staying In Different Houses, Says Source

Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Shivangi Kapoor & Siddhanth Kapoor, All Of Them Are Staying In Different Houses |

Shraddha Kapoor is working overtime on her upcoming biopic, Eetha, based on the Marathi folk artist Vitabai Narayangoankar. The film is in its final stages of production. As of now, it is scheduled for an August release. However, that’s not the news angle here.

Four homes for the four members

This Kapoor family, four in total, headed by one of Bollywood’s most popular baddies and comic actors, Shakti Kapoor, finds itself living separately. Our source says, “Shraddha lives in a rented flat in Juhu. Good friend and writer Rahul Mody is a regular. This is the sea-facing apartment she rented from Hrithik Roshan after striking it big with Stree 2. This Kapoor girl, who is the most-followed Bollywood actress on social media, spent a considerable amount of time doing up her rented residence because HR’s whole attitude to his home was different. His aesthetics and interests allowed for walls to be brought down and a lot of gym space, keeping in mind his fit-forever image. When Shraddha came into this neighbourhood, where Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala also reside, she had a different design in mind. So, it took her months to make changes to her apartment. She’s mostly home alone, except for visits from her father, Shakti Kapoor, her mother, Shivangi Kapoor, and her regular date, Rahul Mody.”

Points to note, though…

Till around 2020, all four members of the Kapoor household lived in a Juhu apartment overlooking the beach. But post the pandemic, changes happened.

Now, Shakti Kapoor lives separately in a suburban flat. Shraddha’s mom, the very attractive Shivangi, has invested in an apartment in Goa. Post-Covid, she has been spending a lot of her time in her spacious home in Goa, entertaining her family (especially sisters Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini) most of the time. The Eetha actress’ elder brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, also has a row-house-style residence in Goa. When he’s not shooting, he lives there, pursuing his interest in sports. In other words, all four members of this Kapoor khandaan have their own homes and are leading different lives. A perfect arrangement this is. Everyone is an adult here and welcome to their independence!

So, will these four be home alone for long?

It is common knowledge that Shraddha and her “bapu”, Shakti, jointly purchased an apartment overlooking the Mahalaxmi Racecourse last January. We hear that the interiors of her home are currently being done up under the supervision of her mother, Shivangi, who has strong aesthetics and wants to give her beti a beautiful home. Once this place is ready, Shraddha is likely to have a second residence in Central Mumbai. A portion of her Mahalaxmi home will always be reserved for her parents, but Siddhanth likes his freedom and his beachside home in Goa. So, that’s where he will continue to reside.