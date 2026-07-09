'A Little Chaos...': Did Kiara Advani React After Getting Trolled For Bold Scenes With Yash In Toxic Song Tabaahi?

Kiara Advani Shares New Stills Of Toxic | Instagram

Geetu Mohandas' Toxic has been making headlines for multiple reasons. The promotional assets of the movie have failed to leave netizens impressed. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled a song titled Tabaahi, featuring Yash and Kiara Advani.

The song has multiple intimate scenes between the two actors, and that's why it is getting trolled a lot on social media. Amid the trolling, Kiara took to Instagram on Thursday to share some new stills from the movie. She captioned the pictures, "Leaving a little chaos wherever she goes ❤️‍🔥 N A D I A 🥰 (sic)." We wonder if the actress' caption is a reply to trolls. Check out the stills below...

Kiara Advani Fans Praise Her

Amid the trolling, Kiara's fans have come out in her support. A fan commented on the post, "Love of fan is far greater than any hate and you know it ❤️ so just keep going my love (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "Every frame, every glimpse..NADIA SLAYING without saying anything (sic)." One more fan commented, "Well done Kiara!! We want Uncensored version for international release!! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, some netizens again started trolling her and even mentioned her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, in their comments. Check out the comments below...

Toxic Release Date

After getting delayed twice, Toxic is now slated to release on August 26, 2026. While it will be getting a solo release, the film will clash at the box office with two Bollywood biggies during the weekend, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha and Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Vvan.

Vvan and Eetha are slated to release on August 28, 2026. The teaser of the latter was released a few days ago, and it has received a great response. So, it will be interesting to see which movie will make a mark at the box office.