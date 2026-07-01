Toxic: Ladies & Ladies Teaser Focuses On 'Rocking Star' Yash; Kiara Advani, Nayanthara & Other Actresses Make Blink-And-Miss Appearances

Yash Dominates Toxic Teaser; Female Leads Barely Seen | Photo Via YouTube

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, slated for a theatrical release on August 26, after being pushed twice. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, since its announcement, the film has primarily released Yash-centric teasers, with little to no appearance from the ensemble cast. The other five leading actresses, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, have so far been largely absent from the promotional material.

Yash Dominates Toxic Teaser; Female Leads Barely Seen

Recently, Yash had hinted on Tuesday, June 30, that audiences would finally get a glimpse of the female leads in the upcoming promotional rollout. However, when the Ladies & Gentlemen teaser was released Wednesday, it once again appeared to center almost entirely around 'Rocking Star' Yash, with the actresses making only brief or blink-and-miss appearances.

Check it out:

Just like the thumbnail, the 1.44-minute Ladies & Ladies teaser also largely focuses on Yash. However, upon closely watching the teaser, one can spot brief glimpses of the female leads as well. Still, Yash dominates most of the screen time, making it difficult to clearly identify or assess the presence of the other actresses.

The teaser also hints at bold and intimate scenes involving Yash and Kiara, as well as Yash and Tara, though the context of their characters has not yet been revealed.

At this stage, the makers have not shared detailed information about the roles played by the ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

With the release date approaching, fans are now waiting to see whether future teasers or trailers will provide a fuller look at the star-studded cast and reveal more about their roles in the film.

Clash At Box Office

Toxic is scheduled to release worldwide on August 26, 2026, and will face a major box office clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha and Vvan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. This also marks a box office clash between husband and wife, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.