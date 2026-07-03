'We Have No Objection...': Vithabai Narayangaonkar's Daughter Says They Have No Issue With Title Eetha

Eetha Title Controversy | Instagram

The teaser of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha was released a few days ago, and it received a very good response. However, the film landed in controversy as Mohit Narayangaonkar, a member of Vithabai’s family, objected to the title and demanded that her full name should be included in it. But Vithabai’s daughter, Mangala Bansode Karavadikar, who is also a noted Tamasha artiste and a President's Award recipient, stated that the family has no issue with the title.

While talking to The Times of India, she said, “We have no objection to the film’s title. I have spoken with Mohit and have requested him to not give out any further statements on the same. The title is appropriate because in those days, people from the villages where my mother performed would often call her Eetha. I have been performing on stage since I was seven years old and have heard people address my mother by that name.”

Karavadikar further said, “We are happy that through this film people will come to know about my mother and how dedicated she was to her craft.”

Eetha Teaser

The teaser of Eetha was attached to Cocktail 2, and it became the talk of the town. Shraddha's performance in it also impressed one and all, and now everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer and the songs of the movie.

Eetha Release Date

Eetha is slated to release on August 28, 2026. The film will be clashing at the box office with Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Vvan and Yash-starrer Toxic. While the former is slated to release on August 28, the latter will hit the big screens on August 26.

So, Toxic will release two days prior to Eetha and Vvan but will clash with both movies during the same weekend. Let's wait and watch which movie will leave a mark at the box office.