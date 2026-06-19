Eetha Teaser: 'Outstanding', 'She Can Eat All Nepo Kids'; Shraddha Kapoor Starrer's First Glimpse Leaves Audience Impressed - Watch

Eetha Teaser | X (Twitter)

The teaser of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha has been attached to Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Cocktail 2. The makers have not yet released the teaser on YouTube officially, but it has been leaked online. The audience members who are watching Cocktail 2 are recording the teaser and sharing it on social media.

Well, the teaser has become the talk of the town, and everyone is praising it. A netizen tweeted, "She just dropped a small teaser and owned it so so well 🔥🔥 Few actresses don't play the character; they become that character. Wonderful screen presence and powerful intro 🔥 Seated for Eetha (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#OneWordReview ... OUTSTANDING. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ The #Eetha teaser is an absolute winner! Hard-hitting, high on drama, and utterly gripping. @ShraddhaKapoor is officially BACK, delivering a performance that looks both powerful and commanding. She is going to be the biggest USP and the absolute key to watching this film. The hype is real! #EethaTeaser #ShraddhaKapoor (sic)."

One netizen tweeted, "#ShraddhaKapoor Screen Presence + Ajay Atul BGM Literally Gave You Goosebumps 💥 She Can Eat All Nepo Kids For Breakfast Only, Absolute Peak Performance 💥 #Eetha (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Eetha Release Date

Eetha is slated to release on August 28, 2026. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, who is known for helming films like Mimi and Chhaava. The movie also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. We also get a small glimpse of the latter in the teaser.

Eetha Vs Vvan

After watching the teaser, everyone has high expectations from Eetha. The movie is going to clash at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Vvan. So, it will be interesting to see which movie will win the box office race.