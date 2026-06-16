Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao Fans To Get A Special Surprise With Cocktail 2?

Teasers of Eetha & Prahaar With Cocktail 2? | Instagram

Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2 is all set to release on June 19, 2026. It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year, and the trailer and songs have created a good pre-release buzz. The film looks like a treat for Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's fans, but even fans of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao might be in for a treat while watching Cocktail 2.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the teasers of Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha are expected to be attached to Cocktail 2. All three movies are produced by Maddock Films, and Prahaar and Eetha are slated to release in August. So, the teasers being attached to Cocktail 2 would be just perfect for both movies to start creating a good pre-release buzz.

A source told the portal, “In all probability, these two teasers will be shown with Cocktail 2, though the final call is yet to be taken. In the past, Maddock revealed the teaser of Bhool Chuk Maaf with Chhaava, the Shakti Shalini announcement asset with Thamma, the Chhaava teaser with Stree 2, etc. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if audiences are treated to the promos for Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Eetha alongside Cocktail 2.”

Prahaar and Eetha release dates

Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar is slated to release on August 7, 2026. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Eetha is directed by Chhaava-fame filmmaker Laxman Utekar, and it also stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role. It is slated to hit the big screens on August 28, 2026. Well, Shraddha's fans are super excited for the film, as they will get to watch the actress on the big screens after a gap of two years. Her last release was Stree 2, which became a blockbuster at the box office.