Cocktail 2 Trailer X Review: 'Smoking Hot', 'Looks Stunning', Kriti Sanon's Bikini Avatar Grabs Everyone's Attention - Watch

Cocktail 2 Trailer | YouTube

After the songs, the makers of Cocktail 2 have released the trailer of the film. The trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday, and it was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. Well, the trailer is impressive, and the film looks very refreshing. However, after watching the trailer, we cannot guess what exactly the storyline of the film is.

Also, the songs in the trailer are very catchy, and the Tum Hi Bandho recreated version will surely make you feel nostalgic. Watch the trailer below...

Netizens Review Cocktail 2 Trailer

Well, the trailer has impressed the netizens a lot, but one thing that has become the talk of the town is Kriti's bikini avatar. A netizen tweeted, "Kriti Sanon looks stunning in #Cocktail2 ❤️‍🔥🍸 Already one of the biggest highlights of the trailer! 🔥 Your favourite moment of Kriti from the trailer? (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Finally, the wait is over. Kriti Sanon in Bikini in Cocktail 2 🔥 She's looking sizzling and smokin' hot all over the trailer! Can't wait for the movie release now. #KritiSanon #Cocktail2 (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#Cocktail2trailer is interesting. It looks like an open relationship, love triangle kinda thing or, as @kritisanon would say, 'You mean like a threesome'. Adding Tum hi ho bandhu - genius stroke. Is this a subliminal message by the makers of Cocktail 2 (sic)."

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in #Cocktail2 ❤️‍🔥🍸



Already one of the biggest highlights of the trailer! 🔥



Your favourite moment of Kriti from the trailer?👀#KritiSanon #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/ArohYa5eil — SK movie review (@SK0049387743129) June 2, 2026

Finally wait is over Kriti Sanon in Bikini in Cocktail 2 🔥

She's looking sizzling and smokin' hot all over the trailer !

Can't for the movie release now.

#KritiSanon #Cocktail2 pic.twitter.com/ztk46uGkLO — nn (@truercbiann) June 2, 2026

#Cocktail2trailer is interesting it looks like an open relationship, Love triangle kinda thing or as @kritisanon would say, " You mean like a threesome ". Adding Tum hi ho bandhu - genuis stroke Is this a subliminal message by the makers of cocktail 2👇 pic.twitter.com/vqmeZKw6BQ https://t.co/sJYW5VbAou — 🇵🇸 TP_KATSRK (@TP_Katsrk) June 2, 2026

cocktail 2 ke songs se laga tha ye gone case hai .. Lekin trailer is so Good. best trailer cut of all time — BP (@BapanPanday) June 2, 2026

#Cocktail2 Trailer is Good .

Expect Some Comedy , Chaos And Cocktail Of Love .

#KritiSanon Stole The Show .#ShahidKapoor Is Good .#RashmikaMandana Is Great .

All Cast Looks Promising Lets See How Movie Cooks .

IN CINEMAS 19Th June .

⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1lXfSU5gZd — Top Cinema (@TopCinema199454) June 2, 2026

Cocktail 2 Release Date

Cocktail 2 is slated to release on June 19, 2026. For now, there's no big film releasing on that day, so the movie is going to get a solo release.

The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 release Cocktail, which starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty. It was a hit at the box office, so the expectations from Cocktail 2 are also quite high.