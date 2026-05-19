'Kriti Sanon Looks So Hot', 'Chemistry Is Great': Cocktail 2 New Song Mashooqa Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens - Watch

Cocktail 2 New Song Mashooqa Out | YouTube

On Sunday, the makers of Cocktail 2, at an event in Mumbai, showed the media two songs from the film, and on Tuesday, one of the tracks, titled Mashooqa, was released online. The song is composed by Pritam and sung by Mahmood, Raghav Chaitanya, and Ruaa Kayy. Mashooqa features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The two actors have earlier worked together in the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and the audience is eagerly waiting to watch them in Cocktail 2 again. Mashooqa is a peppy, romantic track, and the chemistry between Shahid and Kriti is surely the highlight of the song. Watch the song below...

Netizens React To Mashooqa Song From Cocktail 2

As soon as the song was released, it became a topic of discussion on Reddit. A netizen commented, "Rashmika was so right when she said Kriti is soo hot (sic)."

Read Also Trailer Of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And Kriti Sanon Starrer Cocktail 2 To Be Out On May 29

Another Reddit user wrote, "Song is okayish & Kriti looks so amazingggg!!! (sic)." One more netizen commented, "She looks good and the chemistry is great (sic)." Check out the comments below...

The other song that the makers showed the media on Sunday at the event was titled Tujhko, which features Shahid and Rashmika Mandanna. After the songs were showcased, the makers asked the people present at the event to vote on which song should be released first online, and Mashooqa got the maximum votes.

Cocktail 2 Trailer Release Date

At the end of the song Tujhko, the makers revealed that the Cocktail 2 trailer will be out on May 29, 2026. So, after three songs, Jab Talak, Mashooqa, and Tujhko, the trailer of the film will be released.

Cocktail 2 Release Date

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is slated to hit the big screens on June 19, 2026. So, let's wait and watch what response the movie will get at the box office.