'No Insecurity, Just Goodness': Kriti Sanon Praises Her Cocktail 2 Co-Star Rashmika Mandanna

Kriti Sanon Praises Rashmika Mandanna | YouTube

When two actresses work together, we always hear the gossip that they are insecure with each other. However, it looks like that's clearly not the case with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, who will be seen together on the big screens in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, which also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Recently, during the Femina Beauty Awards, Kriti spoke to Zoom about Rashmika, and praised her co-star. The Crew actress said, "She's just a very genuine person, kind, lovely, and warm. No insecurity. Just goodness, and I think I'm a vibe person. If I feel the aura and I feel positivity, I get drawn to it. I've just had so much fun with her, and she's just amazing. I love her."

Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was released in 2012, and it was a hit at the box office. Now, after 14 years, a spiritual sequel to the film is all set to release. So, of course, there will be comparisons.

While talking about the comparison between Cocktail and Cocktail 2, Kriti said, "I'm sure a comparison is going to happen, but the good part is that this is not a sequel; it's a franchise. So it's more of a vibe franchise, and the characters are separate."

Cocktail 2 Release Date

Cocktail 2 is slated to release on June 19, 2026. The makers have, till now, launched a song from the film titled Jab Talak, which has received a decent response.

Now, the audience is eagerly waiting for the trailer and other songs of the film.

Kriti Sanon Upcoming Movies

Apart from Cocktail 2, Kriti currently doesn't have any film that is officially announced. However, reportedly, she will be seen opposite Rashmika's husband, Vijay Deverakonda, in a high-budget Telugu-Hindi pan-India film directed by Shouryuv. But, there's no official confirmation about it.