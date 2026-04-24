Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone To Return As Veronica In Cocktail 2? Fans Express Excitement

Deepika Padukone In Cocktail 2? | Photo Via YouTube

Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently announced her second pregnancy with husband-actor Ranveer Singh, was last seen in the 2025 film Singham Again, where she portrayed DCP Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe.

Deepika Padukone In Cocktail 2?

Meanwhile, a fresh report suggests that Deepika, who originally portrayed the iconic character Veronica in the 2012 film Cocktail, may return for a special cameo in its sequel, Cocktail 2, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, further fuelling excitement around the project.

According to a Reddit post on BollyNewsAndGossips, Deepika was spotted at Maddock Films' office in Mumbai a few days ago, with reports suggesting she was approached to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Maddock Films' upcoming mythological film Mahavatar. However, the Reddit post further claims that, "The truth is, she was being repeatedly requested to make an appearance as Veronica in the sequel. And she did give her nod and shot her portion somewhere around that time itself."

Photo Via Reddit

Fans Express Excitement

A user commented, "I hope this is trueeee." Another added, "This better be true." A third user said, "Hoping it's true. I wanna see deepika and kriti in the same frame." Another wrote, "I hated their guts to make cocktail 2 with new cast but I'll give it up for dps cameo. So excited yayyyyyy."

However, an official confirmation from the makers regarding Deepika Padukone’s cameo is still awaited.

Cocktail 2 Story

Several social media posts suggest that a leaked synopsis reveals Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna play a couple, while Kriti Sanon’s character is also reportedly in love with Rashmika. According to the circulating plot, Kriti is unable to see Rashmika with Shahid.

The story is said to take a twist towards the end, revealing that Kriti’s character is a lesbian who loves Rashmika, with Rashmika ultimately choosing her over Shahid. However, this synopsis remains unverified.

Directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the first part of the film in 2012, Cocktail 2 is slated to hit theatres on June 19 this year.