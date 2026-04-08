'Cringe, Can't Beat Tum Hi Ho Bandhu': Netizens DISAPPOINTED By Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Cocktail 2 Song Jab Talak

Netizens Call Cocktail 2 Song Jab Talak Disappointing | Photo Via YouTube

The makers of the much-awaited Cocktail 2 have released its first song, Jab Talak, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is a sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy-drama Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in her acting debut. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Akasa, with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Cocktail 2 Song Jab Talak Disappoints Netizens

While Kriti and Rashmika stunned in their summer looks and Shahid impressed with his dance skills, the track received mixed reactions online. Some netizens called it 'cringe', others felt Rashmika was an odd casting choice, and a few claimed the makers were trying to recreate the hit song Tum Hi Ho Bandhu from the first film.

Netizens also pointed out that the song had nothing new to offer, given that it had already been shown in theatres during the screening of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19.

Netizens React

A user on Reddit commented, "Fu*king same template. Some girls and boys on beach dancing, taking shots, lead actor does some dance moves in centre, lead actresses walks and dances around adjusting their hair!" Another said, "I found it awful. Meaningless lyrics, no sync , whole song felt artificial."

A third user wrote, "Oh my! The amount of forced vibe on their faces and the vibeless song. What a waste of EU trip."

Another wrote, "Cant beat Tum hi ho bandhu."

"Did they chatgpt/ Gemini the song? I mean wtf is this melody and lyrics. I fucking swear I was just trying the create music feature of Gemini and it created an eerily similar song. The original Cocktail songs were crazzyyy good. The 9xm era was something else," read another comment.

Another user on Reddit wrote, "Dude this is so cringe-it's so sad that cinema is now in this wannabe stage desperately trying to recreate classics. Kriti can do so much better."

Cocktail 2 is set to hit the theaters on June 19.