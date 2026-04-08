Bipasha Basu Reposts Rumour About Shahid Kapoor Being 'Upset' Over Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's More Screen Time In Cocktail 2

Actress Bipasha Basu recently found herself at the centre of online chatter after she reposted a social media post that carried rumours about Shahid Kapoor and his alleged reaction to his role in the upcoming film Cocktail 2.

The post, originally shared by a news portal and later reposted by Basu on Instagram, referenced a discussion from Reddit claiming that Kapoor was reportedly “upset” about the screen time distribution in the film. According to the report, actresses Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna were said to have more prominent roles in the sequel.

The post read, "Kriti Sanon is said to have landed the most substantial role, reminiscent of Deepika Padukone’s iconic part in the original, while Rashmika Mandanna reportedly plays a charming character expected to win audience love. The post further suggests that both actresses share a strong bond off-screen and are even keen on collaborating again, possibly in Jee Le Zaraa by Farhan Akhtar. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is alleged to be unhappy with his comparatively subdued role, leading to reported disagreements on set. However, it’s important to note that these claims remain speculative and unconfirmed, with no official statements from the actors or the film’s makers."

Soon after Basu reposted the post, screenshots began circulating online, sparking speculation among social media users. However, many fans came to the actress' defence, suggesting that the repost may have been accidental or unintentional.

So far, Basu has not issued any clarification or reacted publicly to the buzz surrounding the repost.

Interestingly, Basu and Kapoor share a professional history in Bollywood. The two previously worked together in the 2005 Hindi drama Shikhar, directed by John Matthew Matthan. The film also starred Ajay Devgn and Amrita Rao.

Apart from their on-screen collaboration, the actors were also rumoured to have shared a brief romantic connection around 2011. At the time, reports suggested that the two bonded over their shared interest in fitness before eventually going their separate ways.

About Cocktail 2

The makers recently announced that the film is set to hit the big screens on June 19, 2026.

Cocktail 2 is being directed by Homi Adajania, who helmed the first instalment as well. The first part, which was released in 2012, starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The movie gave Deepika's career a big boost.