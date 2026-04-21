Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Glows In First Post-Pregnancy Announcement Photo, Shoots With Punit Malhotra

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is balancing work and personal life as she prepares to welcome her second child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh. The couple, who became parents to daughter Dua in 2024, recently announced their second pregnancy, sparking excitement among fans and industry colleagues.

Amid the buzz, Deepika has remained active professionally. Director Punit Malhotra recently took to Instagram to share a picture with the actress from a shoot, marking her first public glimpse since the pregnancy news.

In the photo, Deepika is seen dressed in a simple yet elegant white outfit, radiating a natural glow, while keeping details of her look minimal. Notably, she chose not to reveal her baby bump, adding to the curiosity around the project.

Sharing the photo, Punit praised his experience of working with the actress, describing the shoot as a “10/10” and expressing appreciation for her warmth and professionalism on set. "This shoot? 10/10. No notes! 💫Thank you @deepikapadukone for being so warm, gracious and wonderful… truly grateful! I owe you one," he wrote.

Deepika Padukone's second pregnancy

The pregnancy announcement created a wave of excitement online. The couple shared a heartfelt post featuring their daughter Dua, which went viral, drawing congratulatory messages from fans and several celebrities.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy, in ceremonies that celebrated both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024 and kept her away from the public eye initially. It was during Diwali 2025 that they introduced her to the world, revealing her name and sharing glimpses of their family moments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has a packed slate ahead. She is set to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King. She will also make her Telugu debut with Raaka, co-starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee.