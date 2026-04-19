Was Deepika Padukone Pregnant While Attending Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Mumbai Show? Netizens Think So - VIDEO

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Actress Deepika Padukone took fans by surprise after announcing that she is expecting her second baby with husband-actor Ranveer Singh. The couple shared the pregnancy announcement on Sunday (April 19) with an adorable photo of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test, captioned only with two evil eye emojis.

Following the announcement, fans began speculating that Deepika may have already been pregnant when she attended sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's concert in Mumbai on March 20, along with Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani. Several social media users also pointed out that the 40-year-old actress was frequently seen covering her midriff with her dupatta during the evening.

However, the actress had not made any public confirmation at the time. At the event, she was seen dressed in an elegant Ajrakh kurta set by Heena Kochhar from Gulzar Couture, opting for a comfortable ethnic look.

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Even after the concert, Deepika was spotted with Ranveer, where she was dressed in an oversized T-shirt and baggy pants, which further fuelled speculation that she might have been pregnant at that time as well.

Netizens React

Several users claimed that after Deepika's appearance at the show, many had already noticed signs suggesting she might be pregnant.

Others also pointed out that during her recent JioMart campaign, titled Time aur Paise Dono Bachaye, where she appeared alongside Ranveer in a red saree, she was allegedly pregnant at that time as well.

Work Front

Deepika is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King, marking her big-screen comeback after the birth of her daughter Dua in 2024; directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film will release December 24, 2026.

Next, the actress has Atlee's Raaka alongside Allu Arjun.