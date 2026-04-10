Deepika Padukone REACTS To Anurag Kashyap Sharing How Ranveer Singh 'Clipped Himself On Stomach' For Intense Scene In Lootera

Deepika Padukone Reacts to Viral Anurag Kashyap-Ranveer Singh Story | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Deepika Padukone faced backlash for not publicly supporting her husband, actor Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar: The Revenge on social media following its March 19 release, but she later shut down trolls, and amid this also reacted to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s viral revelation about Ranveer, praising his dedication and recalling how he prepared for an intense scene in the 2013 film Lootera.

Anurag Kashyap Praises Ranveer Singh

In a recent interview with Miss Malini, Anurag shared that people often hear stories about Dhurandhar: The Revenge, including how actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal even ended up injuring each other during shoots due to their intense dedication, while also recalling that during the filming of Lootera, Ranveer went to great lengths to bring authenticity to his performance.

He continued, "In the climax, where his (Ranveer) character is shot, he secretly clipped himself on the stomach to feel the pain. This led to him being taken to hospital. Despite the discomfort, he did not inform anyone and continued working until he was unable to move."

Deepika Padukone Reacts To Viral Anurag Kashyap-Ranveer Story

After this, netizens noticed that Deepika had liked an Instagram reel of Anurag praising her husband Ranveer, and a screenshot of the activity quickly went viral after being shared on Reddit.

Deepika Padukone Slams Trolls Over Dhurandhar 2 'Silent Treatment'

Earlier, a large section of the internet targeted Deepika over her 'silent treatment' since the film’s release. Trolls claimed she did not share any celebratory post for Ranveer's success or review the film on social media. A few days ago, the actress gave a befitting reply to the trolls and responded to an Instagram post.

She wrote, "The latter, my friend. P.S.: I watched it way before any of you did. Now who's the joke on?"

Work Front

Deepika, who was last seen in Singham Again, will feature next in King with Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka alongside Allu Arjun.