Throwback: Ranveer Singh Lifts Ranbir Kapoor, Duo's Bromance Takes Over Dance Floor At Party As Deepika Padukone Cheers- WATCH

Photo Via Reddit

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, ever since they entered the film industry, have been the subject of constant debates over who is the better actor. Despite Ranbir having dated Deepika Padukone, now Ranveer's wife, the two actors share a sweet bond, always cheering each other on. Amid this, a throwback video of Ranveer and Ranbir has gone viral on social media, leaving fans in awe of their bromance.

Viral Throwback Shows Ranveer Singh & Ranbir Kapoor’s Sweet Bromance

Several years ago, at Filmfare's Editor-in-Chief Jitesh Pillai's birthday bash in Mumbai, Ranveer and Ranbir set the dance floor on fire with their moves. The two stars were seen dancing to Amitabh Bachchan’s Chumma Chumma from Hum (1991), Ranbir's Dilliwali Girlfriend, and Badtameez Dil” from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). One of the videos even shows an over-energetic Ranveer picking up Ranbir and dancing, much to the delight of everyone around.

Check it out:

Deepika Padukone Cheering For Ranveer Singh & Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone, who also attended the party, was seen standing aside, watching and cheering for Ranveer, whom she was dating at the time, as he and Ranbir danced together.

The party was also graced by Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Parineeti Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Sidharth Malhotra, Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Netizens React

A user on Reddit commented, "Wow.. Ranveer and Ranbir in a movie with a hint of bromance will be a good watch." Another wrote, "They both look SO GOOD!!! Should do a BROMANCE MOVIE LOL, something like Dostana." Another read, "Good old times. these days will never come back."

"And now everyone gets trolled for every little thing so we rarely get to see something like this," read another comment.

Work Front

Ranveer was recently seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is making waves at the box office. On day 18, the film collected ₹28.75 crore, taking its total to ₹1,013.77 crore net in India. Currently the third-highest-grossing Indian film, it is set to surpass Baahubali 2’s lifetime collection of ₹1,030.42 crore to become the second-highest-grossing.



Ranbir, on the other hand, has Ramayana, where he plays Lord Ram.