Video: AI Reimagines Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Photos Of Ranveer Singh As Aman Goes Viral

An AI reimagining of the iconic 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has taken social media by storm, with new-age Bollywood stars stepping into the shoes of its beloved characters.

For many millennials, the film remains a cherished classic, with Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul, Kajol as Anjali and Rani Mukerji as Tina becoming unforgettable pop culture figures. Now, AI has imagined what a modern-day version of the film might look like, replacing the original trio with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

The images, shared by a Deepika fan page on Instagram, present Ranbir as Rahul and Deepika as Tina, including a recreated moment of the duo tugging at a friendship bracelet.

Another visual shows Alia stepping into Anjali’s role, gazing at Rahul in a scene reminiscent of the original. Several other iconic moments from the film have also been recreated, featuring Tina and Anjali in their signature looks.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh appears in the AI version as Aman, the character originally portrayed by Salman Khan. Even the famous poster featuring Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani has been redesigned with the new cast.

An AI artist has also created a video version of the reimagined film, further fuelling excitement online.

Meanwhile, director Karan Johar, who helmed the original film, had earlier shared his thoughts on a potential remake. During an appearance on Sania Mirza’s podcast last year, he revealed that if he were to remake Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he would cast Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

He specified that Ananya would play Tina, Alia would be Anjali and Ranveer would step into Rahul’s shoes. He also mentioned that Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan could take on Tina’s character, jokingly referring to the young actors as ‘nepo babies’.

In 2024, Johar admitted that revisiting the film makes him feel “cringy” at times. He also revealed that veteran actor Shabana Azmi had once “schooled” him over aspects of the movie.

While there is no official sequel in the works, the AI-generated visuals have sparked nostalgia and curiosity among fans.