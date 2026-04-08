'Now Who Is The Joke On?': Deepika Padukone Finally Breaks Silence On Why She Didn't Post Anything About Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Deepika Padukone On Dhurandhar 2 | Instagram / YouTube

Deepika Padukone's silence on Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge had become the talk of the town. Many netizens were slamming her for not supporting her husband by not sharing anything about the film on social media. However, the actress has finally revealed why she opted not to post anything about the movie.

A couple of weeks ago, a social media account shared a reel questioning Deepika's silence on the film. The caption of the reel read, "Deepika Padukone just gave the "silent treatment" to a ₹500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favorite drama? (sic)."

Replying to the reel, Deepika commented, "The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did 😉 Now who is the joke on? (sic)." Check out comment below...

So, with Deepika's answer we know that the actress was actually dodging the internet drama by not sharing anything about Dhurandhar 2.

Netizens Praise Deepika Padukone's Comment

Netizens are quite happy with Deepika's reply. A netizen commented, "@deepikapadukone Jokes on the whole internet (sic)."

Another Instagram user commented, "Keep going, Deepu! That’s how you end them in the most classy way (sic)." One more netizen commented, "@deepikapadukone You should do this more often to your haters. You do good (sic)."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has been performing exceptionally at the box office. The film, even in its third week, has been getting a good response.

On its day 20, the film collected Rs. 10.10 crore, taking the total to Rs. 1,033.37 crore. The movie has crossed the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2, and it is now the second highest-grossing Indian film.