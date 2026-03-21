Dhurandhar 2: 'Why Can't She Support Her Husband's Film?', Netizens Upset With Deepika Padukone For Not Posting Anything About Ranveer Singh Starrer

Deepika Padukone / Ranveer Singh | Instagram / YouTube

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge was released on March 19, 2026. Many Indian celebrities have watched the film, and they are praising it. But, everyone has been waiting for one person's post on social media, Deepika Padukone. The actress has not yet shared anything about the movie on Instagram or X (Twitter). Well, netizens are upset that Deepika is not supporting her husband's films.

A netizen tweeted, "Deepika Padukone had time to go to anti national protests. But she didn’t have time to make even a post for her husband Ranveer Singh’s massive success for the movie Dhurandhar. Why is that? (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Deepika Padukone with her in-laws today at a private event in Mumbai But did you guys see Deepika watching Dhurandhar The Revenge ? NO!! Why can't she support her husband's film? I'm not against Deepika but something is very fishy!! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Deepika Padukone, as a wife, never posted anything about Dhurandhar 1 and hasn’t shared any appreciative post for Dhurandhar 2 either. All this just to be in good books of SRK ??? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, we wonder what Deepika has to say about this social media trolling over not posting anything about Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has been performing very well at the box office. The movie, in just two days, including paid previews on Wednesday, has collected Rs. 226.27 crore, which is an excellent amount.

It is expected that on Saturday, it will show a jump, as it is an Eid holiday. By the end of its first extended weekend, Dhurandhar 2 will easily collect around Rs. 300-400 crore at the box office. It is already a blockbuster!

Dhurandhar 2 Reviews

Dhurandhar 2 has mostly received positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars.