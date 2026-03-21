'Chavanni Chaap Log...': AIMIM Spokesperson Slams Dhurandhar 2 Makers; Says Such Movies Should Be Banned - Watch Video

AIMIM Spokesperson Slams Dhurandhar 2 |

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge is making a strong mark at the box office. However, when it comes to the content of the film, people are divided, and some are calling it a propaganda. Recently, while talking to ANI, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan slammed the makers of the film, and stated that the goverment should ban such movies.

He said, "Main aisi bakwas aur propaganda film nahi dekhta jo sirf jhooth ki buniyaad pe banayi ho, sirf jhooth dikhaya gaya ho. Kuch chavanni chaap log aise hai, jo 2 rupiya kamane ke liye, sirf aur sirf nafrat batate hai jhooth failate hai aur uske siva kuch nahi aata unko dikhana."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' movie, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan says, "I don't watch such nonsense propaganda films, based solely on lies. There are some cheap people who, just to earn a few rupees, spread hatred and lies, and they know nothing… pic.twitter.com/DkT0vMyYbA — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2026

Pathan said that he has not watched the film, but through media, he came to know that it is about demonetization. He stated that during that phase, the whole country was standing in line, and Narendra Modi had said that after demonetization, terrorism would come to an end. But it is still there.

He further added, "Aur bas kuch nahi, Musalmano ko dikhado negative role mein. Picture banao toh entertainment ke liye picture banao, real history dikhao, insaan ko khush karne ke liye picture banao. Aap nafrat failane ke liye bana rahe ho. Kitna nafrat failana chahate ho iss tarah ki galich aur bakwas picture bana banake. Aise movies ke upar sarkar ko ruk lagana chahiye."

Pathan further challenged that if the filmmakers have courage, they should make movies like Godhra Files, Epstein Files, and reveal what role Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani had in it.