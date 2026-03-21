'A New Era In Filmmaking': Rakesh Roshan Praises Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 After Hrithik Roshan Questioned 'Politics' Of Part 1

Rakesh Roshan Praises Dhurandhar 2 | Instagram

Many Indian celebrities are sharing their reviews of Dhurandhar The Revenge on social media. While some are praising it, some are not much happy with the film's content. Meanwhile, recently, veteran filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan took to X (Twitter) to praise Dhurandhar 2. He posted a note in which he revealed that he has watched the movie and how filmmakers need to pause and reset the fabric of cinema.

The Koi Mil Gaya director tweeted, "I just watched ADITYA DHAR'S HISTORIC DHURANDHAR, and it is a reminder to all of us filmmakers to pause and reset the fabric of cinema with the vision, passion and audacity with which Aditya has made Dhurandhar."

Roshan also praised Dhar and further wrote, "He has started a new era in filmmaking! This should not be considered as a threat, but a healthy and much needed revolution in storytelling and entertainment. It was about time, and Aditya Dhar has delivered beyond expectations! God bless and more power to you, Aditya! (sic)"

When Hrithik Roshan Questioned Politics Of Dhurandhar

Last year, when Dhurandhar Part 1 was released, Rakesh Roshan's son and actor Hrithik Roshan had also praised the film, but he had questioned the politics of Aditya Dhar's directorial.

Hrithik had shared on his Instagram story, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema. I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing (sic)."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has taken the box office by storm. The movie has collected Rs. 226.27 crore (including Rs. 43 crore of paid previews) in two days, and it is expected to show a jump at the box office over the weekend.