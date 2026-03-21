Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows Drop; Mints ₹80.72 Crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge had a bumper opening at the box office, crossing Rs. 100 crore mark on its first day. It collected Rs. 102.55 crore on Thursday and minted Rs. 43 crore during paid previews on Wednesday. Now, on its second day, Friday, the film has showed a drop of around 20%.

According to Sacnilk, the movie, on its day two, collected Rs. 80.72 crore, taking the total to Rs. 226.27 crore. Even with the drop, the collection is still fantastic, and now, with Eid on Saturday, we can expect the movie to show a jump and maybe collect around Rs. 100 crore. So, let's wait and watch!

Dhurandhar 2 Budget

Dhurandhar parts 1 and 2 were reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore. So, the budget was recovered and the makers gained huge profits with the collection of part 1, and now the collection of part 2 is just a bonus for the makers.

Also, looking at how the film is trending at the box office, we can expect the first extended weekend collection to be around Rs. 300-400 crore. So, the Dhurandhar franchise is already a blockbuster, and part 2 is expected to surpass the collection of part 1.

Dhurandhar had collected Rs. 840.20 crore, and it is till now the highest-grossing Hindi movie. It is expected that Dhurandhar 2 will beat Dhurandhar at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Reviews

Dhurandhar 2 has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."