Trailer Of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And Kriti Sanon Starrer Cocktail 2 To Be Out On May 29

Cocktail 2 Trailer Release Date | Instagram

On Sunday, the makers of Cocktail 2 had organised an event in Mumbai, in which they showed the media two songs. One song titled Mashooqa features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, and another song titled Tujhko " features Shahid and Rashmika Mandanna. While Mashooqa will be out on Monday, Tujhko will be released on Wednesday on YouTube.

Now, at the end of Tujhko, the makers have revealed that the trailer of Cocktail 2 will be out on May 29, 2026. So, within around 10 days, three assets of Cocktail 2 will be released: two songs and a trailer. Till now, the makers have only launched one song titled Jab Talak, which has received a good response.

Talking about the two new songs, Mashooqa is a peppy, romantic track, and Shahid and Kriti's sizzling chemistry is the highlight. Meanwhile, Tujhko is a proper romantic song with a sense of heartbreak.

While talking about the music album of Cocktail 2, Pritam at the event said, "I am very happy to be working with Dino after a really long time. My journey with Dino started long back, and we have a lot of good albums together. Working with Maddock after 9 years. It’s a great album, I’ve had a blast!"

Cocktail 2 release date

Cocktail 2 is slated to release on June 19, 2026. For now, the Homi Adajania directorial is getting a solo release and not clashing at the box office with any other film. So, we can expect it to perform well at the box office. However, let's wait and watch how the film turns out to be.

The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 release Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. It was a hit at the box office and gave Deepika's career a boost.