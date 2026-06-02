Cocktail 2 Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna & Kriti Sanon's Film Promises Love, Friendship & A Lot Of Chaos

The makers of Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, unveiled the film’s trailer at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday (June 2), giving fans a glimpse of the fun, chaos, and emotional twists that await.

The trailer sets the tone with a voiceover, “Naye dost mazedaar lagte hai kyunki unki nayi stories hame mazedaar lagti hai. Aur pyaar fati hui t-shirt jaisa hota hai jisme sukoon se so sakte hai. Lekin jab pyaar dosti bann jata hai aur dosti mein pyaar ka rang mil jaata hai toh isse bachne ka kya solution hai?” This sets up the film’s central theme - friendship intertwined with love and the unexpected consequences that follow.

Vibrant and colorful, the trailer takes viewers through exotic locations, showcasing the trio enjoying parties, adventures, and the highs of living life to the fullest. Shahid and Rashmika’s characters are head over heels in love and appear to be heading toward marriage, while Kriti plays their close friend.

However, things take a dramatic turn when it is revealed that a mix-up between Kriti and Rashmika’s characters causes Shahid’s character to bear the brunt of their mischief. The trailer hints at a rollercoaster of confusion, laughter, and emotional twists.

Fans also got a sneak peek at the film’s music, which has already generated excitement. The songs, composed by Pritam, complement the film’s lively and stylish vibe. All three actors shine in their respective roles, impressing with both performance and fashion.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan, and Ankur Garg, Cocktail 2 is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The film is set to release in theaters on June 19, promising audiences a mix of friendship, love, and chaos.