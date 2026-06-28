Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Sparks Controversy As Vithabai Narayangaonkar's Family Seeks Title Change

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has run into controversy even before its theatrical release. While the teaser received praise for Shraddha's striking transformation into legendary Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the film's title has become the centre of debate.

After the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) questioned why the biopic wasn't named after the celebrated folk artist, Vithabai's family has now joined the demand, urging the makers to rename the film in her honour.

Why is Eetha facing criticism?

According to a TV9 Marathi report, the NCP's Film and Cultural Department has objected to the title Eetha, arguing that a biopic based on Vithabai Narayangaonkar's life should carry her name.

The party believes titles such as Vitha or Vithabai would better recognise the legendary performer's contribution to Maharashtra's Lavani and Tamasha traditions.

Babasaheb Patil, Maharashtra State President of the NCP's Film and Cultural Department, reportedly said the organisation considers it its responsibility to preserve and honour Vithabai's legacy. He questioned why the filmmakers chose not to name the biopic after the artist herself despite her lasting impact on folk art.

Vithabai's family backs the demand

The demand has now received support from Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family. As per the report, her sons, Kailash and Rajesh Narayangaonkar, along with her grandson Mohit Narayangaonkar, have expressed disappointment over the title and want the makers to reconsider it.

For the family, the issue goes beyond the film's name. They believe a biopic celebrating Vithabai's extraordinary journey should bear her name, ensuring future generations remember the woman who played a defining role in shaping Maharashtra's Lavani and Tamasha heritage.

So far, director Laxman Utekar and production house Maddock Films have not reacted to the controversy.

Who was Vithabai Narayangaonkar?

Vithabai Narayangaonkar remains one of the most iconic names in Maharashtra's folk performance tradition. Regarded as one of the greatest Lavani and Tamasha artists, she inspired generations of performers through her work.

Her contribution to Indian folk arts earned recognition from the President of India in both 1957 and 1990. Despite her fame and accomplishments, reports suggest she spent her later years facing financial hardship.

What does the teaser show?

The teaser introduces audiences to a packed Lavani performance before the crowd begins demanding the arrival of Eetha. Backstage, Shraddha Kapoor's character is seen getting ready to perform despite being heavily pregnant.

Soon after, she goes into labour and is shown enduring severe pain. Even as a voice warns her that performing could cost her life, she refuses to stop. Moments after giving birth, she returns to the stage, determined to complete her performance.

The teaser then highlights Eetha's larger-than-life stature as cheering crowds surround her. It ends with a powerful voiceover calling her a "toofan."

Eetha marks Shraddha's reunion with producer Dinesh Vijan after the success of the Stree franchise. The film also brings director Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan together once again following Chhaava.

The biopic also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles and is backed by Maddock Films. Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, 2026.