Eetha Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor's Dialogue Delivery Gets Mixed Reactions; Cinematography & Music Impress Netizens

Photo Via YouTube

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to step into the shoes of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar. Days after the first look went viral on social media following its attachment with Cocktail 2 in theatres, fans were eagerly waiting for the official teaser, which has now been unveiled. The teaser has impressed netizens with its visuals and music, though it has also faced some criticism over Kapoor’s dialogue delivery.

Check out Eetha teaser:

Netizens React

After the teaser was unveiled, netizens were left impressed, with many praising the music by Ajay–Atul and the cinematography. On Reddit, viewers especially highlighted the film’s grand visuals as the standout elements of the teaser. While opinions on Shraddha Kapoor’s dialogue delivery were mixed, a large section of users felt the teaser had strong cinematic appeal and a promising overall presentation.

One user wrote, "Looks great… Ajay-Atul would really capture the Maratha spirit. But I have severe doubts on Shraddha’s acting. I hope they don’t ‘Gangubai’ her character." Another commented, "Dialogue delivery ok ok… teaser looks good… excited for music."

A third user said, "Oh god, what an incredibly horrible dialogue delivery. Shraddha is lucky she looks magnificent, otherwise such acting wouldn’t be tolerated."

"I might get down voted but Shraddha is fully capable of screwing this completely event after such good cinematography! I'll like to see more before commenting," read another comment.

About Eetha

The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Siddharth Jadhav.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, Eetha is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 28, 2026.

Eetha is also set to face box office competition with Yash's Toxic, which will release worldwide in theatres on August 26.

