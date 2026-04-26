'I Was Trying Not To...': Mohit Suri Reveals Why He Didn't Make Another Film With Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur After Aashiqui 2

Mohit Suri On Aashiqui 2 Legacy | Photo Via Instagram

Director Mohit Suri recently revealed why he did not make another film with Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur or a sequel to Aashiqui 2, saying he firmly believes that magic on celluloid can be created only once and that he avoided repeating the pairing as the original film, beyond its sequel status, remained too special for him.

Mohit Suri On Aashiqui 2 Legacy

Speaking to Variety India, Mohit shared that Aditya had expressed his desire to work with him again. "Aditya came to me and said we have not worked together after Aashiqui, what the hell, you’re working with everyone else. I have been such a friend of yours. I said, I’ll make an action film with you. I made Malang, which did well, but not a love story because I can’t beat Aashiqui for myself with him," he added.

He believes that even if a pairing has soul, one should not make it predictable for audiences. Suri is a firm believer in casting as per the script, adding that filmmakers should be malleable when it comes to what feels right. He says it’s important to be honest and cast the right actors for the film, as he feels this works better than choosing actors based on budget constraints.

Suri further added, "I have realised that whenever I have cast someone appropriate for the character, it has landed for me. And whenever I’ve tried to make a project, it hasn’t landed for me."

Work Front

Mohit last directed the 2025 film Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday in his acting debut alongside Aneet Padda in her first female lead role. Saiyaara was released theatrically on 18 July 2025 to positive reviews from critics, with particular praise for Ahaan and Aneet's performances.

He will next reunite with Ahaan and Aneet after Saiyaara for a romantic film, with Mithoon already beginning work on the music.