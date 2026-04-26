'Every Silence, Every Tear...': Mohit Suri Celebrates 13 Years Of Aashiqui 2, Shares BTS Photos With Shraddha Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur

Mohit Suri On Aashiqui 2 | Photo Via Instagram

qDirector Mohit Suri recently celebrated 13 years of his 2013 hit film Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, which emerged as a major box-office success and elevated both actors to immense popularity, while its music continues to remain iconic and is still widely streamed across playlists even years after its release.

Mohit Suri Celebrates 13 Years Of Aashiqui 2

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday (April 26), Mohit shared behind-the-scenes photos and wrote,"Celebrating 13 years of Aashiqui 2, some films don’t just get made… they make you... Every moment on set… every silence, every tear, every note of music…felt like something we were living,not just creating. Years have passed…but the echoes haven't."

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Furthermore, Mohit added that there are too many people to thank, more than he will ever be able to name, but all of them live inside this film, expressing that he feels nothing but gratitude for the love the film has received and for the way it continues to find people even now.

"Some love stories don't end. They just keep playing… on a loop, somewhere in the heart," Mohit wrote.

The film also featured Shaad Randhawa, Mahesh Thakur, and Salil Acharya in supporting roles.

Upcoming Work

Mohit last directed the 2025 film Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday in his acting debut alongside Aneet Padda in her first female lead role.

Saiyaara was released theatrically on 18 July 2025 to positive reviews from critics, with particular praise for Ahaan and Aneet's performances.

The film emerged as a major commercial success, grossing over Rs 5.79 billion worldwide and becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.