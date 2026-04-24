'Every Time She Looked At Me…': Ahaan Panday Reveals Why He Avoided Mom Deanne Panday After She Watched Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday On Mom Deanne Panday's Reaction To Saiyaara | Photo Via Instagram

Ahaan Panday made a striking debut with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara (2025), starring opposite Aneet Padda in her first lead role, and quickly became an overnight sensation, with audiences swooning over his performance; despite its July 2025 release, the film’s chart-topping songs and his widely praised performance continue to go viral, keeping him firmly in the spotlight.

Ahaan Panday On Mom's Emotional Reaction To Saiyaara

The actor, who is currently shooting his second film with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, opened up about his mother Deanne Panday's deeply emotional reaction, admitting it became so overwhelming that he found himself avoiding her at home for a while.

'I Started Avoided Mom At Home'

Speaking to Filmfare, Ahaan said, "My mom couldn’t stop crying. Every time she looked at me, she’d just tear up. I actually started avoiding her at home because of it. She kept saying, 'I can’t believe that’s the same boy I saw on screen,' and wondered how she didn’t know I could do this. I had to tell her not to feel guilty, it’s not her fault. She’s deeply emotional and sensitive. And I think the parts of me that come alive when I perform, I get that from her."

Ahaan Panday Expresses Gratitude To Deanne Panday

Further, Ahaan said that if there’s one person his family could learn from, it’s his mother, Deanne, calling her resilient and saying she has done the most thankless job in the world, being a mother. He added that while he calls it a job, it’s harder than any profession, and described her as his backbone who has always been there for him.

He shared that although he often talks about his grandmother, the person at the core of everything is his mom, adding that he is who he is because of her and calling her 'a beautiful person.'

Ahaan Panday was 17 when casting director Shanoo Sharma first called him; he was signed at 21 and began shooting for Saiyaara at 26.

Work Front

Ahaan is currently filming an untitled Yash Raj Films action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Following this, he is set to reunite with Aneet Padda and Mohit after Saiyaara.