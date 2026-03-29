Reet Padda Controversy: Did Aneet Padda's Sister DELETE Her Instagram Account Amid Backlash Over Dhurandhar 'Propaganda' Remark?

Reet Padda deletes Instagram after her remarks spark controversy | Photo Via X

Actress Aneet Padda, who made her big debut as a lead actress in the 2025 film Saiyaara alongside debutant Ahaan Panday, became a national crush overnight after her breakthrough performance. However, the actress is now facing controversy after her sister Reet Padda's comments triggered a social media storm.

Reet Padda Sparks Controversy

Reet recently responded to a netizen who disagreed with her views on films like Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story. Calling them propagandist, she claimed such films promote a 'government-friendly narrative.' She also questioned the portrayal of the struggles of Kashmiri Pandits and said she would like to hear real-life accounts from people who directly experienced the tragedy.

Reet Padda Deletes Instagram Account

Following this, Reet faced massive backlash online. Her remarks spread rapidly on social media, sparking a heated political debate. Earlier, she had made her Instagram account private after facing critical comments on her posts.

However, now it appears that she may have deleted her account, as searching her profile shows the message: "Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed," indicating the page is no longer accessible.

Not just Instagram, Reet has also deleted her LinkedIn profile after it began circulating on social media, with netizens digging into her background and past details amid the ongoing controversy.

Several netizens also claimed that Reet, who reportedly lives in Europe, is dating a Pakistani man named Faazil Ahmed and linked this to her social media activity.

However, there is no official confirmation about his nationality, and these claims appear to be based solely on social media speculation.

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As of now, Aneet has not issued any statement on the controversy despite the major backlash.