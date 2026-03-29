'Fu**ing Sick': Aneet Padda SLAMMED For Following Hasan Piker, Who Called India 'Terrorist State' During Operation Sindoor Amid Sister's Controversy- VIDEO

Aneet Padda faces heat after Hasan Piker follow row | Photo Via Instagram

Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda sparked major controversy over her bold opinions on Dhurandhar and The Kashmir Files, criticising them for their 'government-friendly narrative.' She also questioned Priyanka Chopra for not using her platform to oppose the 'illegal war' against Palestine. Her remarks triggered massive online debate, with many social media users dragging Aneet into the controversy.

Aneet Padda faces heat after Hasan Piker follow row

Amid the row, Aneet herself faced backlash after netizens noticed she was following Hasan Piker, an American Twitch streamer and political commentator who allegedly once called India a rogue terrorist state during Operation Sindoor. However, Aneet has now unfollowed him. An Instagram user, Alok Mishra (all_okhai), shared a video on social media claiming to 'expose' Reet and Aneet.

He also claimed that Reet is dating a Pakistani man named Faazil Ahmed and alleged that this is why she has been re-sharing anti-Hindu posts. However, based on the information available on his social media profiles, Reet’s alleged boyfriend does not appear to be Indian.

Check out the video:

In the video, he also alleged that their father, Navdeep Padda, has been continuously retweeting and sharing anti-Hindu posts on Twitter. However, there is no official confirmation of these claims, and they appear to be based solely on comments shared on Alok Mishra’s Instagram post.

As of now, neither Aneet nor Reet has reacted to the controversy despite the major backlash. Reet has also made her Instagram account private.

Aneet Padda Work Front

On the professional front, Aneet Padda will next be seen in Maddock Films’ Shakti Shalini, which is scheduled for a theatrical release this Christmas. The film marks her second project as a lead actress following her debut in Saiyaara.