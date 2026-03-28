'Real Anti-National Mindset': Aneet Padda's Sister Reet Padda's Post Calling Dhurandhar, Kerala Story, Kashmir Files 'Propaganda' Goes Viral; Netizens Slam Her

Reet Padda / Aneet Padda | Instagram

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda has made it to the headlines because of her sister Reet Padda's social media post. A few Instagram comments of Reet have gone viral on social media, in which she is replying to another user, and clarifying why she called Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story 'propaganda'.

The comment read, "First, the whole thing about calling films like Kashmir Files, Kerala Files, and Dhurandar propaganda. For Dhurandar, it literally serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify, say, the minor hiccup of demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance. But maybe your definition of propaganda is... different, who knows. As for Kashmir Files and Kerala Files, the films apparently enjoy a bit of creative math: '32,000 women converted to Islam!' when real cases barely scrape a few hundred. But hey, that's how propaganda works, right? (sic)."

Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda is tearing bhakts apart in her Insta comments. Massive respect for the way she's speaking facts with zero fear. pic.twitter.com/gfU6FrLRtR — αdil (@ixadilx) March 27, 2026

In her comments, she has also slammed Priyanka Chopra for not speaking about the Israel-Gaza War at the Oscars.

Netizens React To Aneet Padda's Sister's Post

While some netizens are quite happy that Reet spoke bravely on social media, many are slamming her for calling Dhurandhar, Kashmir Files, and Kerala Story 'propaganda'.

A netizen tweeted, "Meet Reet Padda, sister of Aneet Padda from Saiyaara. She openly mocks the Indian Army and calls The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files & Dhurandhar pure propaganda. This is the real anti-national mindset running in many Bollywood families (sic)."

Another X user praised Reet and wrote, "Reet Padda sister of Aneet Padd deserve more applauds for being this brave and calling out propaganda movies like Dhurandhar, Kashmir Files and Kerela Files. We need more people like her (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "More people need to talk about Aneet Padda & Reet Padda’s political views so nationalists get to know about them & don’t spend their money on Aneet Padda’s future movies (if any). Guess I made a major mistake by watching Saiyaara. Aneet Padda is banned for lifetime now (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Meet Reet Padda, sister of Aneet Padda from Saiyaara.



She openly mocks the Indian Army and calls The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files & Dhurandhar pure propaganda.



This is the real anti-national mindset running in many Bollywood families. pic.twitter.com/ZF5sf5FlZd — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) March 27, 2026

Reet Padda sister of Aneet Padd deserve more applauds for being this brave and calling out propaganda movies like Dhurandhar, Kashmir Files and Kerela Files. We need more people like her. pic.twitter.com/QkzdXaodI9 — r (@bekhayalime) March 28, 2026

Reet padda asking for proofs and personal experiences for the genocide of Kashmiri pandits is not a personal opinion, it's a straight up mocking their pain and sufferings,

Y'll are so blinded by celeb worshipping that y'll are defending anything!!!!! — 𝓼✿ (@ankaheenbatein) March 27, 2026

Aneet padda needs to be boycotted for having a jihadi supporter at home. I said what I said. Also, she herself follows an Indian hate account. https://t.co/5ihs3ulQCk — 🌷 (@ohdariyaaa) March 28, 2026

More people need to talk about Aneet Padda & Reet Padda’s political views so nationalists get to know about them & don’t spend their money on Aneet Padda’s future movies (if any). Guess I made a major mistake by watching Saiyaara. Aneet Padda is banned for lifetime now. 🤗 — राजा बाबू 👑 (@driveovercovers) March 28, 2026

Till now, Aneet has not yet shared any statement about her sister's post and comments.

Aneet Padda Movies

On the work front, Aneet currently Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini lined up, which is slated to release during Christmas this year. However, the movie is yet to start rolling.